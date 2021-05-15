MENA
Israel-Palestine conflict: UAE airlines Etihad, flydubai cancel Tel Aviv flights

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on May 15, 2021
File photo

Eithad says it is monitoring the situation in Israel.


UAE carriers Etihad Airways and flydubai have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, joining American and European airlines in avoiding Israel due to escalating hostilities there.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad has suspended all passenger and cargo services to Tel Aviv from Sunday, it said on its website.

“Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers,” it said.

Flydubai has also cancelled flights from Dubai on Sunday, its website shows, though two flights operated on Saturday. Other flights are scheduled for next week, according to its website.

The airline has recently operated fewer than its scheduled four daily flights.




