Israel-Palestine conflict: Saudi Arabia, Egypt call for immediate cease-fire
The foreign ministers of both countries call for end to fighting in the Gaza Strip
The foreign ministers of Egypt and Saudi Arabia are calling for an immediate cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
That’s according to a statement on Saturday carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.
It says that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had spoken to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.
It said the two both agreed that an immediate cease-fire was needed. Egypt has been trying to negotiate a stop to the fighting.
