MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Israel-Palestine conflict: Pope Francis calls for end to deadly fighting

Reuters/Rome
Filed on May 16, 2021
Photo: Reuters

He called the deaths of children 'terrible' and 'unacceptable'.


Pope Francis called on Sunday for an end to the conflict in Israel and Gaza, saying the deaths of so many innocent people in recent days, including children, was unacceptable.

ALSO READ:

>> Israel-Palestine conflict: Biden makes first call to Abbas, Netanyahu amid fighting

>> Israel-Palestine conflict: UAE 'alarmed' by escalating violence

"I appeal for calm, and for those responsible to end the clamour of weapons and to take the path of peace," he said in a weekly address to faithful gathered in Saint Peter's Square.

"Many innocent people have died, amongst them there are also children. This is terrible. Unacceptable. Their death is a sign that (people) don't want to build a future, but destroy it... I wonder where hatred and revenge will lead?"




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210516&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519345&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 