- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Israel-Palestine conflict: Pope Francis calls for end to deadly fighting
He called the deaths of children 'terrible' and 'unacceptable'.
Pope Francis called on Sunday for an end to the conflict in Israel and Gaza, saying the deaths of so many innocent people in recent days, including children, was unacceptable.
ALSO READ:
>> Israel-Palestine conflict: Biden makes first call to Abbas, Netanyahu amid fighting
>> Israel-Palestine conflict: UAE 'alarmed' by escalating violence
"I appeal for calm, and for those responsible to end the clamour of weapons and to take the path of peace," he said in a weekly address to faithful gathered in Saint Peter's Square.
"Many innocent people have died, amongst them there are also children. This is terrible. Unacceptable. Their death is a sign that (people) don't want to build a future, but destroy it... I wonder where hatred and revenge will lead?"
-
MENA
Israel-Palestine conflict: Pope Francis calls for ...
He called the deaths of children 'terrible' and 'unacceptable'. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's violations of...
Saudi FM was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel air strikes kill 26 Palestinians, rockets...
UN Security Council was due to meet on Sunday to discuss the Israeli-... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home as fighting...
At least 149 have been killed in Gaza since the violence began on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi may end quarantine for travellers from...
Authorities have revealed plans to resume tourism activities. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE reports lowest daily cases in 5...
Third day straight of record lows of daily Covid infections in UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,251 cases, 1,222 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 103,918 additional tests. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's violations of...
Saudi FM was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE
16 May 2021
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued