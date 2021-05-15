- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Israel-Palestine conflict: Air strike destroys Gaza building hosting media agencies
Owner of Jala Tower was warned that he had just one hour to ensure the evacuation of the building.
An Israeli air strike Saturday demolished the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press in the Gaza Strip, AFP journalists said.
Israel "destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al Jazeera and other international press offices," Al Jazeera said in a tweet, with an AP journalist saying the army had warned the tower's owner ahead of the strike.
Al Jazeera broadcast footage showing the building collapsing to the ground after the Israeli air strike, sending up a huge mushroom cloud of dust and debris.
Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had just one hour to ensure the evacuation of the building.
In a phone call with the officer, AFP heard him beg for an extra 10 minutes to allow journalists to retrieve their equipment before leaving.
"Give us ten extra minutes," he urged, but the officer on the other end of the line refused.
Wael al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Gaza told AFP: "It's terrible, very sad, to target the Al Jazeera and other press bureaux".
Israel alleged its "fighter jets attacked a high-rise building which hosted military assets belonging to the military intelligence of the Hamas terror organisation".
"The building also hosted offices of civilian media outlets, which the Hamas terror group hides behind and uses as human shields," it said.
Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza since Monday have killed 139 people including 39 children, and wounded 1,000 more, health officials in the coastal enclave say.
-
MENA
Israeli air strike destroys Gaza building hosting ...
Owner of Jala Tower was warned that he had just one hour to ensure... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE airlines Etihad and flydubai cancel flights...
Eithad says it is monitoring the situation in Israel. READ MORE
-
MENA
Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from...
The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel-Palestine conflict: Family of 10 killed in ...
At least 132 people have been killed in Gaza since Monday, including... READ MORE
-
News
Watch: More rainfall this weekend across UAE
The National Center of Metereology on Saturday took to Twitter to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Remaining PSL matches will take place in Abu...
Earlier, the remaining matches were supposed to take place in Karachi READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli air strike destroys Gaza building hosting ...
Owner of Jala Tower was warned that he had just one hour to ensure... READ MORE
-
News
Covid in UAE: Now, pay taxi fares without cash,...
Users can also avail of limited-time payment vouchers through the app,... READ MORE
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued