Israel diverts flight from Ben Gurion to southern airport, aviation tracker says
The El Al Israel Airlines flight 332 was en route to land at Ramon Airport near Eilat.
Israel diverted an incoming flight from Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday to a southern airport designed to serve as a wartime alternative to its main international gateway outside Tel Aviv, aviation tracker Avi Scharf said on Twitter.
The El Al Israel Airlines flight 332 was en route to land at Ramon Airport near Eilat, said Scharf, an editor with Israel’s Haaretz newspaper said. Online data suggested the flight had come from Brussels.
