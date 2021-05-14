MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Israel denies massing troops along Gaza border, cites communication error

AFP/Tel Aviv
Filed on May 14, 2021 | Last updated on May 14, 2021 at 06.20 am

The army published a clarification saying there were "no soldiers" in Gaza.


The Israeli army clarified early Friday that its troops had not entered the Gaza Strip as it had earlier stated, blaming an “internal communication” problem for the confusion.

Just after midnight, the army sent a message to the media saying troops were in the Gaza Strip, and this was confirmed to AFP by the army’s spokesperson. But two hours later, the army published a clarification saying there were “no soldiers” in Gaza.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /region/mena/explosion-in-iran-battery-workship-kills-at-least-1-injures-10-report macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 