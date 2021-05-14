Israel denies massing troops along Gaza border, cites communication error

Filed on May 14, 2021 | Last updated on May 14, 2021 at 06.20 am

The Israeli army clarified early Friday that its troops had not entered the Gaza Strip as it had earlier stated, blaming an “internal communication” problem for the confusion.

Just after midnight, the army sent a message to the media saying troops were in the Gaza Strip, and this was confirmed to AFP by the army’s spokesperson. But two hours later, the army published a clarification saying there were “no soldiers” in Gaza.