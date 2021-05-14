- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Israel denies massing troops along Gaza border, cites communication error
The army published a clarification saying there were "no soldiers" in Gaza.
The Israeli army clarified early Friday that its troops had not entered the Gaza Strip as it had earlier stated, blaming an “internal communication” problem for the confusion.
Just after midnight, the army sent a message to the media saying troops were in the Gaza Strip, and this was confirmed to AFP by the army’s spokesperson. But two hours later, the army published a clarification saying there were “no soldiers” in Gaza.
-
MENA
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages,...
At least 109 people were killed in Gaza, including 29 children, over... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel says no troops in Gaza, cites...
The army published a clarification saying there were "no soldiers" in ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Palestinian death toll crosses 100 as Israel...
Hamas strengthens rocket attacks on Israel, three rockets fired from... READ MORE
-
MENA
US blocks Security Council meeting on Israel-...
US wants the meeting put off until Tuesday, which would undermine the ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages,...
At least 109 people were killed in Gaza, including 29 children, over... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Critical patient with expired insurance...
Friends and well-wishers come together for a noble cause. READ MORE
-
Features
WKND: Meet UAE's first crypto artist to sell her...
Are NFTs the big art revolution that digital creatives had been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delayed second Pfizer Covid shot produces more...
T cell responses higher with shorter gap, study finds READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers