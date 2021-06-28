MENA
Iraqi military issues rare condemnation of US air strikes on Syria border

Reuters/Baghdad
Filed on June 28, 2021

US air strikes killed at least five militia fighters.


Iraq’s military spokesman on Monday condemned US air strikes against militia targets on the border with Syria as a 'breach of sovereignty' in a rare criticism of US military action.

Yehia Rasool, who published the remarks on his Twitter account, was referring to air strikes that killed at least four Iran-aligned paramilitary fighters.

The US military, which leads an international coalition in Iraq, works closely with the Iraqi military in fighting remnants of Daesh group.




