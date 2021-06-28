MENA
Iraq PM, military slam US raids on Syria border as ‘flagrant violation’ of sovereignty

AFP, Reuters/Baghdad
Filed on June 28, 2021

(Reuters file)

US air strikes killed militia fighters.


Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi on Monday condemned an overnight US air strike against Iran-backed armed groups which a monitor said killed at least seven fighters.

“We condemn the US air attack that targeted a site last night on the Iraqi-Syrian border, which represents a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security,” said a statement from his office.

Iraq’s military spokesman also condemned the strikes against militia targets on the border with Syria as a 'breach of sovereignty' in a rare criticism of US military action.

Yehia Rasool, who published the remarks on his Twitter account, was referring to air strikes that killed at least four Iran-aligned paramilitary fighters.

The US military, which leads an international coalition in Iraq, works closely with the Iraqi military in fighting remnants of Daesh group.




