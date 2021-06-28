Iraq PM, military slam US raids on Syria border as ‘flagrant violation’ of sovereignty
US air strikes killed militia fighters.
Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi on Monday condemned an overnight US air strike against Iran-backed armed groups which a monitor said killed at least seven fighters.
“We condemn the US air attack that targeted a site last night on the Iraqi-Syrian border, which represents a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security,” said a statement from his office.
Iraq’s military spokesman also condemned the strikes against militia targets on the border with Syria as a 'breach of sovereignty' in a rare criticism of US military action.
Yehia Rasool, who published the remarks on his Twitter account, was referring to air strikes that killed at least four Iran-aligned paramilitary fighters.
The US military, which leads an international coalition in Iraq, works closely with the Iraqi military in fighting remnants of Daesh group.
