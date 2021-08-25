Iraq invites Gulf Arab states, Iran to Baghdad summit

Baghdad hopes Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi will attend the meeting and expect ministers from Gulf Arab states to join.

Iraq has invited Gulf Arab states and Iran to a summit in Baghdad with the objective of calming tensions.

Officials say the meeting, which will also discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon’s collapse and a regional water crisis, could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement even though they have yet to say what representation they will send.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi has also invited Arab allies Egypt and Jordan as well as Turkey and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is co-organising the summit, expected to be held on Saturday.

Macron and Kadhimi want to reduce regional tension by fostering dialogue, including on security, said a French presidential source. “The aim is to initiate something here and to continue (it) after this conference,” the source said.

Baghdad hopes Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi will attend the meeting and expect ministers from Gulf Arab states to join.

Three regional sources said it was premature for a breakthrough.