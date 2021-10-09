Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies: State media
He passed away after a long illness
The Islamic Republic of Iran’s first president Abolhassan Banisadr died in a Paris hospital Saturday aged 88, the official news agency IRNA said.
“After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital” in southeast Paris, IRNA reported, citing a source close to the former president.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed calls Iran's new foreign minister
>> Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from Iranian President
-
MENA
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies:...
He passed away after a long illness READ MORE
-
World
10 injured in Houthi drone attack at Saudi Arabia ...
Targeting civilian airport amounts to war crime, says coalition... READ MORE
-
MENA
Guards shoot dead six migrants at Libya detention ...
At least 20 other migrants were wounded and many more had escaped in... READ MORE
-
MENA
Shooting in Libya detention centre after migrant...
At least five migrants were killed and many others escaped from a... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Decree issued to adopt 10 principles for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 146 Covid-19 cases, 188 recoveries, 2 ...
The new cases were detected through 308,740 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security...
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Pakistan pavilion issues temporary closure...
Members of the general public will not be allowed to enter the venue... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?