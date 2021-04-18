MENA
Iran: Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near nuclear plant

AFP/Dubai
Filed on April 18, 2021 | Last updated on April 18, 2021 at 11.22 am

The depth of the quake was 10km.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Iran’s southern province of Bushehr, which is home to a nuclear power plant, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, state television reported.

“The quake hit the Bandar Gonaveh area in the province this morning. There are no reports of damages yet,” State TV reported, adding that groups from Iran’s Red Crescent had been dispatched to the area.

It said the depth of the quake was 10km (6 miles). It gave no further details.




