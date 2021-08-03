Hijri New Year likely date for most Islamic countries revealed
Public and private sector holiday in UAE on Muharram 1.
Most of the Islamic world is likely to celebrate the Islamic New Year — also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year — on the same day, according to the Arab Astronomy Centre.
Unlike the Gregorian New Year, which is based on the solar system, the Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system. And Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.
According to Astronomy Centre's calculations, Muharram 1 will fall on August 10 (Tuesday) this year in most Islamic countries.
: 1443 08 . 10 . :https://t.co/Nr798Vho2k pic.twitter.com/59dm7Zi0jU— (@AstronomyCenter) August 3, 2021
Earlier in July, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department said that the Islamic New Year is expected on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, if Zul Hijjah lasts 30 days. But if the current month of Zul Hijjah lasts 29 days, then the Islamic New Year holiday will be marked on Monday, August 9.
The UAE’s public and private sectors will get an official holiday on the eve of the Islamic New Year.
The date is subject to the sighting of the moon.
At the beginning of 2021, it was expected that the Islamic New Year would begin on Thursday, August 12, thus giving UAE residents a three-day weekend. Due to changes in moon sightings, however, the UAE will not observe a long weekend on the eve of the Islamic New Year.
The next public holidays after August fall in November on Martyr’s Day and UAE National Day in December 2021.
