Haj: New ihram clothing to be commercially available from 2030

Staff Reporter /Makkah
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 13, 2021
Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

It is 100 per cent made from cotton and washable more than 90 times.


A new ihram which is equipped with nanotechnology and prevents bacteria from spreading in the outfit will replace regular ones commercially by 2030.

Ihram is a two-piece garment worn by Muslim men during Haj and Umrah.

The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah used the nanotechnology-equipped ihram by Saudi innovator Hamad Al-Yami and produced in Pakistan for the first time during 2020 Haj.

The nanotechnology-equipped outfit will prevent bacteria from multiplying and it is 100 per cent made from cotton and washable more than 90 times.

It also meets the international quality standard and has been approved by Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (Saso).

The new Ihram will be used in Haj 1442 and will replace regular ones commercially by 2030.

Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage this year to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised from the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part. It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



