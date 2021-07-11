Haj 2021: Trio fined nearly Dh9,800 each for violating rules

They had failed to obtain the mandatory permits to perform Haj.

Three people were caught for violating rules and regulations related to Haj in Saudi Arabia.

Authorities said they would be fined SAR10,000 (approx. Dh9,793) each as per the rules.

‏Brigadier General Sami Al-Shuwairekh, the official spokesperson of Haj Security Forces Command, called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions for this year's Haj season.

He stressed that security personnel would take action against those who try to reach the Holy Mosque, its surrounding central area and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat) without a permit.