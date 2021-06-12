MENA
Haj 2021: Saudi announces categories for pilgrims to register

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 12, 2021
File photo

Stringent measures have been in place to contain the spread of Covid infection


Saudi Arabia has set new rules for those wishing to register for Hajj 2021. Due to pandemic, several stringent measures have been in place to contain the spread of infection during the annual pilgrimage season.

According to a tweet shared by Haramain, “The health status of those wishing to register for Haj 1442 must be from the following categories: a vaccinated person, a vaccinated person who has completed one dose and spent 14 days, or a vaccinated person recovering from infection.”

The kingdom will ensure the health and safety of pilgrims and allow them them to perform their rituals “easily and in a safe environment”, the Haj and Umrah ministry had said earlier.




