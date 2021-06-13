MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without male dependent

Staff Reporter /Makkah
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 13, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and residents only, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allowed women to register for the pilgrimage this year without a male dependent.

Those women who want to register for Haj this year will be part of the Women’s League.

ALSO READ:

>> Haj: New ihram clothing to be commercially available from 2030

The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and residents only, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three Haj packages have been announced by the ministry. The first category costs 12,113 riyals; the second is priced at 14,381 riyals and the third — and most expensive category — costs 16,560 riyals before taxes.

DON'T MISS:

>> Video: Robots to serve Zamzam water in Makkah, Madina mosques

Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised from the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part. It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210612&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619725&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 