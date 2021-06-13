Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without male dependent
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and residents only, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allowed women to register for the pilgrimage this year without a male dependent.
Those women who want to register for Haj this year will be part of the Women’s League.
ALSO READ:
>> Haj: New ihram clothing to be commercially available from 2030
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and residents only, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Requirements and procedure of registration for #Hajj2021 via the electronic portal for domestic pilgrims. https://t.co/gdLeLpzKf8 pic.twitter.com/U3r11sKwct— Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 13, 2021
Three Haj packages have been announced by the ministry. The first category costs 12,113 riyals; the second is priced at 14,381 riyals and the third — and most expensive category — costs 16,560 riyals before taxes.
DON'T MISS:
>> Video: Robots to serve Zamzam water in Makkah, Madina mosques
Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised from the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part. It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
MENA
Israel’s Knesset set to vote on new...
Netanyahu, the most dominant Israeli politician of his generation,... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without...
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj: New ihram clothing to be commercially...
It is 100 per cent made from cotton and washable more than 90 times. READ MORE
-
MENA
Video: Robots to serve Zamzam water in Makkah,...
The bottles will be distributed without human intervention and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without...
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi malls train staff to admit only green...
Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced last week that residents must have ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 60 arrested for attending birthday party
Three organisers and the owner of the property have also been booked. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Police issue tips to prevent your car from...
Do not leave flammable materials — such as lighters, perfumes... READ MORE
News
UAE: Soon, enjoy a quarantine-free Swiss holiday
12 June 2021
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?
13 June 2021
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced