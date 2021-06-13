Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without male dependent

The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and residents only, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allowed women to register for the pilgrimage this year without a male dependent.

Those women who want to register for Haj this year will be part of the Women’s League.

Requirements and procedure of registration for #Hajj2021 via the electronic portal for domestic pilgrims. https://t.co/gdLeLpzKf8 pic.twitter.com/U3r11sKwct — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 13, 2021

Three Haj packages have been announced by the ministry. The first category costs 12,113 riyals; the second is priced at 14,381 riyals and the third — and most expensive category — costs 16,560 riyals before taxes.

Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised from the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part. It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.

