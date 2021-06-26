Haj 2021: Final phase of registration underway

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced the second phase of registration on the electronic path on Friday.

The second and final phase of registration is underway on the electronic path for Haj seekers in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced on Friday that registration for the final phase of selecting pilgrims will continue until 10pm on July 9.

The ministry confirmed that the final acceptance depends on the fulfillment of requirements, criteria and availability of spaces.

The ministry said it has sent text messages to those who qualified for Hajj in various categories for the second phase of registration on the electronic path of Hajj this year. Those selected need only access the portal to verify their information and accept the terms and conditions.

Haj 2021: Saudi announces categories for pilgrims to register

The ministry also said that qualified pilgrims can add one companion who previously applied for the Hajj registration and then review the available packages and book the appropriate package. They then need to pay service fees through the SADAD electronic payment system. The last step in the process is the issuance of Haj permits.