Guardians have no right to prevent women from marrying: Grand Imam
The imam further noted that women have the right to share in their husband's wealth if they contributed to its accumulation.
The Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, Dr Ahmed el-Tayeb, took to Twitter on Saturday to settle a jurisprudential debate related to several contemporary issues of concern to women.
"A woman is permitted to assume senior positions such as in the judiciary or the issuing of fatwas and is also allowed to travel without a guardian, when it is safe to do so," he said in his post.
"Likewise, arbitrary divorces without justifiable reasons are forbidden as moral crimes," he added.
The Grand Imam also noted there is “no such as thing" as 'Bait Al-Ta’a' (House of Obedience) in Islam, and that guardians have "no right" to prevent women from marrying without adequate reasons.
In a final note, he added, "A woman has the right to a share in her husband's wealth if she has contributed in its accumulation."
