Fire erupts at major oil refinery in Kuwait
Residents in the coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large explosion
A fire erupted on Monday at a major oil refinery in Kuwait, the state-owned oil company said, reporting that some workers suffered from smoke inhalation and other light injuries.
The blaze at the key Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery along Kuwait’s Arabian Gulf coastline north of its border with Saudi Arabia did not affect the electrical supply or oil exports, according to Kuwait’s National Petroleum Company. Several oil contractors were receiving treatment for their burns at a nearby hospital, the company added.
The refinery was built to handle 25,000 barrels of oil a day to supply Kuwait’s domestic market primarily with gasoline and diesel and recently underwent an expansion to reduce its emissions and boost capacity to 346,000 barrels a day.
Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze in the refinery’s treatment unit, which removes sulfur from the oil products. Residents in Kuwait’s coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large explosion and shared footage on social media of thick, black smoke billowing over the highway.
The state refiner said it had isolated the atmospheric residue desulphurisation (ARDS) unit where the fire broke out and that firefighting efforts were continuing.
ALSO READ:
>> Pakistan: House fire in Multan kills seven family members
>> Dubai: Firefighters rescue family of 12 after fire breaks out in home
"The refinery operations and export operations were not affected and there has been no impact to local marketing operations and supplies to the electricity and water ministry," KNPC said on its Twitter account.
Kuwait has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.
-
MENA
Fire erupts at major oil refinery in Kuwait
Residents in the coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia starts operating airports...
This applies to both international and domestic flights READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi: Grand Mosque at 100% capacity; first time...
While social distancing measures were lifted, the authorities said... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia launches world-first offshore...
Project spans an area of more than 150,000 square metres READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Over 750,000 ticketed visits recorded...
More than 35,000 visitors have visited the venue three times READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai firm offers employees 3-day paid ...
The move aims to strengthen employees' skills by giving them an... READ MORE
-
News
Ain Dubai opening: Magical sunset views,...
Entry is free during the opening weekend READ MORE
-
MENA
Fire erupts at major oil refinery in Kuwait
Residents in the coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large... READ MORE
News
UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules
17 October 2021
News
Dubai: Soon, pay for car parking through WhatsApp