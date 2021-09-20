Female teachers worried about their future in Afghanistan
While the Ministry of Education ordered male students and teachers to return to school, it made no mention of female students and teachers
Female teachers are uncertain about their future in Afghanistan after the Ministry of Education issued a notice calling on male students and male teachers from grades seven to 12 to return to school.
This came into effect on Saturday, Ariana News reported.
The notice did not mention female students and teachers, nor did it give any indication of what would happen in future to the hundreds of thousands of girls in secondary school.
Many female teachers have said that they are the only breadwinners in their families.
Ariana News quoting Khatara, a Grade 12 Pashto subject teacher at the Bibi Sara Khairkhana school in Kabul, said that the Kabul Education Department had asked her not to return to school until further notice and that the education process for girls in Grades 7 and above had stopped.
Khatara, who is her family’s only breadwinner, has been a teacher at the school for 15 years. However, she is now struggling financially and has called on education ministry officials to allow female teachers to return to work.
“If an educated woman is not represented in the society like a woman doctor, then who would treat women? If this issue is not addressed, there will be an education crisis in the country,” said Khatara.
Her family members are worried about what their future will entail if the family’s only breadwinner loses her job.
“We call on the Islamic Emirate to allow women to continue their work. Many women are their family’s only breadwinners,” said Basharatullah, Khatara’s brother.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund on Saturday welcomed the move to reopen secondary schools in Afghanistan, but stressed that girls must not be left out.
“We are deeply worried, however, that many girls may not be allowed back at this time,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a statement.
ALSO READ:
>> Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home
According to UNESCO, Afghanistan has made important gains in the education sector in the past two decades. Since 2001, the female literacy rate has almost doubled from 17 per cent to 30 per cent, and the number of girls in primary school has increased from almost zero in 2001 to 2.5 million in 2018.
The number of girls in higher education institutions has increased from 5,000 in 2001 to around 90,000 in 2018.
-
MENA
Female teachers worried about their future in...
While the Ministry of Education ordered male students and teachers to ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Bahrain rejects European Parliament's resolution...
A statement by the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Syrian military chief meets Jordanian counterpart ...
The army leaders discuss issues such as the fight against terrorism... READ MORE
-
MENA
Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell...
Former Israeli prime minister's reference of a widely spread video... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Top 5 holiday destinations for...
86% residents plan international vacations as Covid curbs ease, a... READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to...
Sharjah-based airline rolls out special one-way fares to 11 Indian... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Line-up of stars for grand...
Get ready to be starstruck: Andrea Bocelli, Ellie Goulding and... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: How to report, block annoying marketing...
DED posts video that details the simple steps you can take to report... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
11 votes | 20 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies