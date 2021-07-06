MENA
Emirati airlifted to hospital after falling off mountain

Web report/Musandam
Filed on July 6, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes only): Alamy

He fell off one of the mountains of Khasab.


The Royal Air Force of Oman on Monday airlifted an Emirati to a nearby hospital after he was injured on a mountain.

A helicopter of the Royal Air Force carried out the medical evacuation in the Musandam Governorate.

According to Oman News Agency, the Emirati fell off one of the mountains of Khasab.

He was transferred to Khasab Hospital in the Musandam Governorate to receive the necessary treatment.




