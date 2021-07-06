Emirati airlifted to hospital after falling off mountain
He fell off one of the mountains of Khasab.
The Royal Air Force of Oman on Monday airlifted an Emirati to a nearby hospital after he was injured on a mountain.
A helicopter of the Royal Air Force carried out the medical evacuation in the Musandam Governorate.
ALSO READ:
>> From terror to joy: Emirati describes moment he found 2-year-old lost on RAK mountain
>> Dubai: Police airlift patient from airport after medical condition worsens on flight
According to Oman News Agency, the Emirati fell off one of the mountains of Khasab.
He was transferred to Khasab Hospital in the Musandam Governorate to receive the necessary treatment.
-
MENA
Video: Truck driver smashes through cars at...
First responders found two dead and two injured. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia amends import rules from other GCC...
Bid to exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli inputs READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel, South Korea agree to vaccine...
"Together we will beat the pandemic," Israeli PM Naftali Bennett said ... READ MORE
-
World
Gulf Air plane evacuated in Kuwait after 'minor...
62 passengers and seven crew onboard flight GF215 from Bahrain to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Etihad call centres swamped by travel queries
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has asked passengers to call only if... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 9 out of 10 residents prefer digital banking ...
44% willing to switch to a different bank due to poor customer... READ MORE
-
Americas
Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 150m doses of Covid-19 vaccines flown on...
The vaccines have been flown to more than 80 destinations across six... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program