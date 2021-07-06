Emirati airlifted to hospital after falling off mountain

He fell off one of the mountains of Khasab.

The Royal Air Force of Oman on Monday airlifted an Emirati to a nearby hospital after he was injured on a mountain.

A helicopter of the Royal Air Force carried out the medical evacuation in the Musandam Governorate.

ALSO READ:

>> From terror to joy: Emirati describes moment he found 2-year-old lost on RAK mountain

>> Dubai: Police airlift patient from airport after medical condition worsens on flight

According to Oman News Agency, the Emirati fell off one of the mountains of Khasab.

He was transferred to Khasab Hospital in the Musandam Governorate to receive the necessary treatment.