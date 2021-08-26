Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by UAE national security adviser
Meeting touches upon bilateral relations and ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries
His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, today received a delegation headed by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.
The meeting touched upon bilateral relations and ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields and vital investment projects that serve the process of construction, development and progress as well as achieving the common interests of the two countries.
During the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed to the Qatari Emir the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people.
The Qatari Emir also reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.
They also exchanged views, during the meeting, on a number of issues of common interest.
-
MENA
Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by UAE...
Meeting touches upon bilateral relations and ways to further develop... READ MORE
-
MENA
Kabul: Afghans rush to flee Taliban, hope for...
Huge crowds of at-risk Afghan evacuees remain outside Kabul airport READ MORE
-
MENA
Kabul: Australia urges people to leave airport...
The country was part of a NATO-led international force that battled... READ MORE
-
MENA
Iraq invites Gulf Arab states, Iran to Baghdad...
Baghdad hopes Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi will attend... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
100% capacity at Abu Dhabi workplaces from Sept 5
Those failing to adhere to comply with the testing requirements won't ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi to give work-from-home permission to...
One parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to stop evacuation from Afghanistan after US...
The UAE foreign ministry official said the security situation at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Red, orange, green: 3 colours to rate schools'...
The mechanism aims to ensure optimum health standards are followed... READ MORE
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school