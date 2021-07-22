Eid Al Adha visit turns tragic as 8 members of family die in Saudi car crash
They were on their way to exchange Eid greetings with their relatives.
Nine people died in an accident in Riyadh after two vehicles collided during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
One vehicle had eight members of a family who were on their way to exchange Eid greetings with their relatives. All of them died in the accident, according to local media reports.
The driver of the other vehicle also died.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel...
Citizens in Indonesia advised to return to the Kingdom at the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Eid visit turns tragic as 8 members of family die ...
They were on their way to exchange Eid greetings with their relatives. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi announces free residency, visit...
The Directorate indicated that the extension will be carried out... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Eid: Pakistan repatriates 62 prisoners from Saudi ...
Govt committed to help, assist Pakistani prisoners held abroad: PM... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai cops respond to ‘extreme...
Dubai Police handle over 1.2 million calls in 3 months READ MORE
-
News
Dubai airport runway briefly closed as planes...
Gulf Air said it was working to reconnect all the passengers to their ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
The Dubai resident plans to start his own cafeteria; help others who... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates announces special fares for quarantine-...
Travellers making plans for the summer or who are still pondering... READ MORE
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages