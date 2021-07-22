MENA
Eid Al Adha visit turns tragic as 8 members of family die in Saudi car crash

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 22, 2021

They were on their way to exchange Eid greetings with their relatives.


Nine people died in an accident in Riyadh after two vehicles collided during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

One vehicle had eight members of a family who were on their way to exchange Eid greetings with their relatives. All of them died in the accident, according to local media reports.

The driver of the other vehicle also died.




