Eid Al Adha: Nine-day holiday in Oman

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 11, 2021

Regular work will resume on Sunday, July 25.


A five-day holiday for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha has been announced in Oman.

According to the royal orders issued, all public as well as private sector entities will enjoy a holiday from Zul Hijjah 8 (Sunday, July 18) until Zul Hijjah 12 (Thursday, July 22).

Regular work will resume on Sunday, July 25.

Combined with weekends before and after the holidays, residents in Oman will be able enjoy a grand nine-day break.

Earlier today, authorities in the UAE announced a four-day holiday for the occasion.

All UAE ministries and federal agencies will observe a holiday from Zul Hijjah 9 until Zul Hijjah 12 (July 19, Monday, to July 22, Thursday).

Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.

Regular working hours in the country will resume from Sunday, July 25.




