Eid Al Adha: Nine-day holiday in Oman

Regular work will resume on Sunday, July 25.

A five-day holiday for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha has been announced in Oman.

According to the royal orders issued, all public as well as private sector entities will enjoy a holiday from Zul Hijjah 8 (Sunday, July 18) until Zul Hijjah 12 (Thursday, July 22).

Combined with weekends before and after the holidays, residents in Oman will be able enjoy a grand nine-day break.

Earlier today, authorities in the UAE announced a four-day holiday for the occasion.

All UAE ministries and federal agencies will observe a holiday from Zul Hijjah 9 until Zul Hijjah 12 (July 19, Monday, to July 22, Thursday).

Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.

Regular working hours in the country will resume from Sunday, July 25.