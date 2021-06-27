Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders meet in Baghdad

Tripartite talks aimed at deepening economic and security cooperation.

Egypt’s president arrived in Baghdad on Sunday on a first official visit to the country in over 30 years, for tripartite talks with Jordan and Iraq to deepen economic and security cooperation.

Abdel Fattah El Sisi was greeted by Iraq’s President Barham Saleh upon arriving Sunday morning. It marked the first time Egypt’s president paid an official visit to Iraq since the 1990s.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived shortly afterwards, he and El Sisi then met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi. The meetings are seen largely as an attempt to neutralize Iran’s influence across the region.

“This visit is an important message to our people that we are mutually supportive and unified to serve our people and the people of the region,” Al Kadhimi said, according to a statement from his office.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a press conference following the meeting that a wide range of topics had been discussed, including economic and political cooperation, large-scale industrial projects, and trade in medicine and agricultural pesticides.

The talks, which were welcomed by the US, also covered regional issues.