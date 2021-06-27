Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders meet in Baghdad
Tripartite talks aimed at deepening economic and security cooperation.
Egypt’s president arrived in Baghdad on Sunday on a first official visit to the country in over 30 years, for tripartite talks with Jordan and Iraq to deepen economic and security cooperation.
Abdel Fattah El Sisi was greeted by Iraq’s President Barham Saleh upon arriving Sunday morning. It marked the first time Egypt’s president paid an official visit to Iraq since the 1990s.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived shortly afterwards, he and El Sisi then met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi. The meetings are seen largely as an attempt to neutralize Iran’s influence across the region.
“This visit is an important message to our people that we are mutually supportive and unified to serve our people and the people of the region,” Al Kadhimi said, according to a statement from his office.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a press conference following the meeting that a wide range of topics had been discussed, including economic and political cooperation, large-scale industrial projects, and trade in medicine and agricultural pesticides.
The talks, which were welcomed by the US, also covered regional issues.
-
MENA
'Pauper' dies, leaves behind Dh5.1 million
The shock of the news caused his son to lose consciousness. READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE job seekers alert: Firm hiring for 100 vacant ...
The company started remote-hiring efforts at the end of 2020. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi forces foil bid to smuggle 14 million...
The drugs were seized at the port of Jeddah. READ MORE
-
MENA
Four dead in Egypt building collapse
Along with the four fatalities, civil protection workers "extracted... READ MORE
-
News
Fakhr-e-Alam is first Pakistani celebrity to get...
The Pakistani actor-singer was bestowed the coveted visa on June 27. READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enter 25 new int'l markets: Sheikh Mohammed
The country is already among the top 20 in foreign trade... READ MORE
-
Local Sports
Exclusive: I could not have done it without Dubai,...
Sajan Prakash became the first Indian in history to achieve the 'A'... READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Eid: Likely date for sighting Zul Hijjah moon...
Zul Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. READ MORE