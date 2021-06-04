Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza reconstruction
Dozens of bulldozers, cranes and trucks flying Egyptian flags lined up along the border to begin crossing into the Gaza Strip
Egypt has sent a convoy of engineers and building equipment to Gaza to begin reconstruction in the Palestinian enclave after the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Egyptian state television reported on Friday.
Dozens of bulldozers, cranes and trucks flying Egyptian flags lined up along the border to begin crossing into the Gaza Strip, television pictures showed.
Palestinians lined the street on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing to welcome the convoy as it rumbled into the small coastal enclave. A Palestinian border official said 50 vehicles had crossed.
“We rushed with all our money, equipment, and what we owned to join the Palestinians in the rebuilding. Every Muslim and every Egyptian wishes to take part in [the reconstruction],” Egyptian truck driver Mahmoud Ismail told Reuters in Gaza.
Eleven days of conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted on May 10. More than 250 Palestinians were killed in hundreds of Israeli air strikes in Gaza. Rockets fired by Gaza militants killed 13 people in Israel.
Egypt played a major role in brokering a ceasefire between both sides and has said it would allocate $500 million to fund the rebuilding of devastated areas in Gaza.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Friday reiterated the group’s appreciation of Egyptian contributions to the rebuilding efforts.
Gaza’s housing ministry said 1,500 housing units were destroyed during the fighting, another 1,500 housing units had been damaged beyond repair and 17,000 suffered partial damage. A ministry official put the cost of rebuilding at $150 million.
Egypt in February opened the Rafah crossing until further notice after Palestinian factions moved towards reconciliation following talks in Cairo.
-
MENA
US says Yemen's Houthis bear major responsibility ...
US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking returned on Thursday from a ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Video: Dh5.5m 'whale vomit' makes 35 fishermen...
They bought houses, cars, boats and helped people in need in their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Morocco extends state of health...
The government council approved the extension to combat Covid and... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Emirates upgrades Bahrain service with A380
The airline is also offering special fares for Bahrainis to popular... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: 17-year-old dies after fall from 39th floor
The teenager was a Grade 11 student at an American school. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pfizer jab after Sinopharm shots will...
Booster shots can be taken only six months after receiving the second ... READ MORE
-
News
Police rescue sinking 'floating restaurant' at...
Team managed to rescue vessel and lift it to the wharf in record time READ MORE
-
Weather
Maximum UAE temperature touches 51°C on Friday
The lowest temperature stood at 22.3°C. READ MORE