Egypt: President Sisi ends state of emergency for the first time in years

Wam/Cairo
Filed on October 26, 2021

(Wam)

'Egypt has become an oasis of security and stability in the region'

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said on Monday that he ended the state of emergency in the country for the first time in years, the president wrote in a Facebook post.

"Egypt has become, thanks to its great people and loyal men, an oasis of security and stability in the region; hence it decided, for the first time since years ago, that the state of emergency has been cancelled across the country," he said.




