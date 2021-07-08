MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Egypt adds 28 new countries to tourist e-visa list

Web Report/Cairo
Filed on July 8, 2021

(Reuters file)

Nationals of UAE and other GCC countries can also apply for an e-visa.


Egypt's Ministry of Tourism has extended its electronic tourist visa to 28 more nationalities - taking the tally of total nationalities that are eligible for an e-visa to 74.

The announcement comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by Egypt to promote tourism via working on facilitating measures to get a tourist visa.

Nationals of UAE and other GCC countries can also apply for an e-visa.

From South Asia, Indian nationals are eligible for an e-visa.

Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalabi said that upgrading this system comes a year after the resumption of a tourism campaign in July, 2020, a statement issued on Thursday said.

This upgrade is expected to encourage more tourists from different countries to visit Egypt, Shalabi added.

The e-visa portal offers services in eight languages: https://www.visa2egypt.gov.eg

See who is eligible for an e-visa here.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /blogs/lebanese-expat-in-uae-blames-govt-for-countys-ills macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 