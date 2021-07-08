Egypt adds 28 new countries to tourist e-visa list

Nationals of UAE and other GCC countries can also apply for an e-visa.

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism has extended its electronic tourist visa to 28 more nationalities - taking the tally of total nationalities that are eligible for an e-visa to 74.

The announcement comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by Egypt to promote tourism via working on facilitating measures to get a tourist visa.

From South Asia, Indian nationals are eligible for an e-visa.

Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalabi said that upgrading this system comes a year after the resumption of a tourism campaign in July, 2020, a statement issued on Thursday said.

This upgrade is expected to encourage more tourists from different countries to visit Egypt, Shalabi added.

The e-visa portal offers services in eight languages: https://www.visa2egypt.gov.eg

See who is eligible for an e-visa here.