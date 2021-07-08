Egypt adds 28 new countries to tourist e-visa list
Nationals of UAE and other GCC countries can also apply for an e-visa.
Egypt's Ministry of Tourism has extended its electronic tourist visa to 28 more nationalities - taking the tally of total nationalities that are eligible for an e-visa to 74.
The announcement comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by Egypt to promote tourism via working on facilitating measures to get a tourist visa.
Nationals of UAE and other GCC countries can also apply for an e-visa.
From South Asia, Indian nationals are eligible for an e-visa.
Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalabi said that upgrading this system comes a year after the resumption of a tourism campaign in July, 2020, a statement issued on Thursday said.
This upgrade is expected to encourage more tourists from different countries to visit Egypt, Shalabi added.
The e-visa portal offers services in eight languages: https://www.visa2egypt.gov.eg
See who is eligible for an e-visa here.
