Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Iran
The quake was recorded at 2.41am UAE time on Wednesday.
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck South East Iran at 2.41am UAE time on Wednesday, it has emerged.
The National Seismic Network revealed the news on Twitter.
A 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South East of Iran at 02:41, 18/11/2020 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network .— (@NCMS_media) November 17, 2020
-
Americas
Joe Biden speaks to Donald Trump allies Benjamin...
Biden's first calls took place with US allies who had tense ties with ... READ MORE
-
Americas
US to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq,...
US President Donald Trump has vowed to end conflicts abroad. READ MORE
-
MENA
Iraqi officials say child killed after rockets...
An Iraqi military statement added that five people were injured in... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia celebrates 6th anniversary of King...
The much-loved ruler has presided over 'noble accomplishments' galore. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews