Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Iran

Web report/Dubai
Filed on November 18, 2020

The quake was recorded at 2.41am UAE time on Wednesday.

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck South East Iran at 2.41am UAE time on Wednesday, it has emerged.

The National Seismic Network revealed the news on Twitter.




