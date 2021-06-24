MENA
Covid-19: Saudi launches second vaccine dose programme

SPA/Riyadh
Filed on June 24, 2021
SPA

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia stated that 70 per cent of the adult population in the Kingdom were vaccinated.


The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia announced the launch of their second vaccine dose programme.

This will cover those of 50 and older for those who took the first dose, starting June 24.

The Ministry announced on Thursday that the immunisation programme against Covid-19 has covered 70 per cent of the adult population in Saudi Arabia.

The number of doses given in more than 587 vaccination centres exceeded 16.8 million in the country.




