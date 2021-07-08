Covid-19: Oman suspends flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan

The flights have been suspended until further notice as part of the country’s measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai – Oman on Thursday suspended passengers flights from 24 countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom and a number of other Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries.

The flights have been suspended until further notice as part of the country’s measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Oman said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

The other countries that have been included in the list for flight suspension are Tunisia, Lebanon, Brunei, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Iran, Argentina, Brazil, Sudan, Iraq, the Philippines, Tanzania, South Africa, Singapore, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Colombia, Nigeria and Libya.

Oman on Wednesday reported 1,675 new cases of coronavirus and 17 Covid-19-related deaths.

This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 280,235 in the Sultanate. While the total number of Covid-19-related death cases reached 3356, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 1,685 new cases have recovered, bringing the total number to 248,151 recoveries.