Covid-19: Kuwait suspends passenger sea transport, shipping continues
The Kuwait Ports Authority said in a Twitter post that the decision went into effect on Sunday.
Kuwait has suspended passenger transport by sea due to concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic but shipping operations continue, the Gulf Arab state’s ports authority said on Tuesday.
