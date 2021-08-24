MENA
Covid-19: Kuwait suspends passenger sea transport, shipping continues

Reuters
Filed on August 24, 2021
Alamy Image




Kuwait has suspended passenger transport by sea due to concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic but shipping operations continue, the Gulf Arab state’s ports authority said on Tuesday.

The Kuwait Ports Authority said in a Twitter post that the decision went into effect on Sunday.




