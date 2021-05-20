Covid-19: Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84

His wife and actress Dalal Abdel Aziz and daughter Donia Samir Ghanem are undergoing treatment in Cairo

Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem died on Thursday at 84 due to Covid-19 complications, Egyptian media reported.

Ghanem, a well-known actor and singer in the region, tested positive for Covid-19 in April. His wife and actress Dalal Abdel Aziz and daughter Donia Samir Ghanem are also undergoing treatment in Cairo.

According to media reports, Donia’s husband, TV presenter Ramy Radwan, who had recovered from the virus back in December, announced that his in-laws were critically ill with Covid-19 and were admitted to a Cairo hospital late last month.

Starting his career as a stand-up comedian, Ghanem acted in over 300 roles, the last of which was his appearance in the series "Badal Al Hadduta Talata" with his daughter Donia Samir Ghanem.

Egypt’s Al-Ahram newspaper reported in April that Donia’s sister, Amy Samir Ghanem and her husband Hassan Al Radad had also been infected with the virus.