Chef dies after falling into vat of boiling soup
The 25-year-old was cooking at a large wedding venue.
A young chef died in Iraq after falling into a giant vat of boiling soup.
According to Global News, 25-year-old Issa Ismail was cooking a massive pot of chicken soup at Hazel Hall, a large wedding venue in the Zakho district. He was preparing for the wedding feast when he slipped and fell into his own dish.
Ismail suffered 70 per cent third-degree burns over his body and was rushed to the hospital.
He unfortunately succumbed to his injuries five days later.
According to his family, Ismail was a trained cook with several years of experience and had been working at the venue for about two years.
He had three children, including a six-month-old boy.
