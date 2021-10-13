At least 108 Yemen rebels killed in strikes south of Marib: Saudi-led coalition

19 operations were conducted in the past 24 hours in Abdiya.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Wednesday it killed more than 100 of the Iran-backed insurgents in air strikes south of the strategic city of Marib.

“We have conducted 19 operations targeting (Houthi) militia members in the past 24 hours in Abdiya, destroying 12 of their military vehicles and their losses exceeded 108 members,” the coalition said in a statement carried by state-run Al-Ekhbariya television.

