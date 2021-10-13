MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

At least 108 Yemen rebels killed in strikes south of Marib: Saudi-led coalition

AFP/Riyadh
Filed on October 13, 2021
Agencies file photo used for illustrative purposes

19 operations were conducted in the past 24 hours in Abdiya.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Wednesday it killed more than 100 of the Iran-backed insurgents in air strikes south of the strategic city of Marib.

“We have conducted 19 operations targeting (Houthi) militia members in the past 24 hours in Abdiya, destroying 12 of their military vehicles and their losses exceeded 108 members,” the coalition said in a statement carried by state-run Al-Ekhbariya television.

ALSO READ:

Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 Houthi explosive-laden boats

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211013&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019574&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 