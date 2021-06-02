- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Arab Israeli party joins coalition aiming to oust Netanyahu
'Abbas and Yair Lapid signed a coalition agreement to form a unity government'
The leader of the Arab Israeli Islamic conservative party Raam, Mansour Abbas, joined a coalition to oust long-time premier Benjamin Netanyahu at the eleventh hour Wednesday.
“Abbas and Yair Lapid signed a coalition agreement to form a unity government,” said a statement from the office of Lapid, the head of the opposition tasked with forming a government before a 11:59 pm (2059 GMT) deadline.
-
MENA
Arab Israeli party joins coalition aiming to oust ...
'Abbas and Yair Lapid signed a coalition agreement to form a unity... READ MORE
-
MENA
Two-state solution can bring peace in MidEast: Ex-...
Ehud Olmert says UAE's signing of peace treaty with Israel has set a... READ MORE
-
MENA
Abraham Accords is not history, it is the future: ...
The UAE and Israel normalised ties after the signing Abraham Accords... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: After UAE, Kuwait approves new...
For treating mild to moderate coronavirus cases. READ MORE
-
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa
He has been living in the UAE for nine years. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to announce best, worst govt agencies on Sept ...
Sheikh Mohammed has directed a comprehensive evaluation of digital... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE airlines extend flight reduction to Pakistan...
UAE has suspended travel from Pakistan until further notice. READ MORE
-
MENA
Two-state solution can bring peace in MidEast: Ex-...
Ehud Olmert says UAE's signing of peace treaty with Israel has set a... READ MORE
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa