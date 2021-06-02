MENA
Arab Israeli party joins coalition aiming to oust Netanyahu

AFP/Jerusalem
Filed on June 2, 2021

(Reuters file)

'Abbas and Yair Lapid signed a coalition agreement to form a unity government'


The leader of the Arab Israeli Islamic conservative party Raam, Mansour Abbas, joined a coalition to oust long-time premier Benjamin Netanyahu at the eleventh hour Wednesday.

“Abbas and Yair Lapid signed a coalition agreement to form a unity government,” said a statement from the office of Lapid, the head of the opposition tasked with forming a government before a 11:59 pm (2059 GMT) deadline.




