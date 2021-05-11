Arab Coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Filed on May 11, 2021 | Last updated on May 11, 2021 at 08.47 am

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted a bomb-laden UAV launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia to target passengers at Abha International Airport.

"A bomb-laden UAV launched in a deliberate, systematic manner by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia to target passengers in Abha International Airport, through which thousands of civilians, both citizens and expatriates of many nationalities travel daily, was intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesman Brig Gen Turki Al Malki said in statement, which was carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Interception, Destruction of Bomb-Laden UAV Launched In A Cowardly, Brutal Act by Terrorist, Iran-Backed Houthi Militia towards Abha International Airport.https://t.co/tySR4tD4gl#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/LvDzi81zCR — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) May 10, 2021

"As a result of the interception, debris scattered within the vicinity of Abha International Airport, damaging the windows of some of the ground support vehicles and, thankfully, no civilian passengers or Airport Staff casualties or damages occurred," he said.

He stressed that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue confront these terrorist acts, and unethical transgressions by the terrorist Houthi militia through continuing to implement strict, rigorous measures against this terrorist militia to safeguard civilians and civilian infrastructures.

"All terrorist elements responsible for plotting, and executing this hostile act will be held to account in accordance to the Customary International Humanitarian Law," he added.