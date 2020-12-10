Arab Coalition destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea
Booby-trapped boats were launched from Hodeidah Governorate in Yemen to hit targets in Saudi Arabia.
The Arab Coalition on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicles launched by the Houthi militia in the Red Sea to attack Saudi Arabia.
The vehicles were launched from the Hodeidah Governorate in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In a statement, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki said that the boats, which posed a threat to regional and international security, marine lines of communication and international trade, were destroyed by the coalition’s naval forces.
Al Maliki said the Houthi militia is using Hodeidah as a launch site for ballistic-missiles, bomb-laden drones and unmanned water vessels, and to plant naval mines, “in a clear and blatant violation of the international humanitarian law and the Stockholm Agreement’s ceasefire provisions”.
“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all rigorous, deterrent measures against this terrorist militia, and neutralise, destroy such capabilities that pose a threat to regional and international security,” he added.
