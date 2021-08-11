MENA
Algeria: 65 dead in wildfires, 28 of them soldiers

AFP/Algiers
Filed on August 11, 2021
A man looks on as smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, Algiers. Photo: AFP

Soldiers deployed as relief firefighters have been killed in the fire.


At least 65 people, 28 of them soldiers deployed as relief firefighters, have been killed as dozens of wildfires raged for a second day in Algeria Wednesday, state television reported.

"The death toll from the forest fires has climbed to 65 dead -- 28 soldiers and 37 civilians -- most of them in Tizi Ouzou district" east of the capital, it said.

Another 12 soldiers were "in hospital in a critical condition", the television added, following the latest wildfires to hit the Mediterranean this summer.




