Afghanistan: Taliban to form ‘commission’ in 2022 to draft new constitution
Statement comes amid ongoing 76th UN General Assembly
The Taliban on Thursday announced plans to form a commission next year to draft a new constitution.
“The process of forming a new constitution will begin in a few months. We strive to ensure that our government has a constitution, which will be formed by scientists, lawyers and experts from our country,” Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government, told Sputnik.
Over the process of preparing a new constitution, Mujahid said: “Most likely, this work will begin next year, and the commission will be appointed by our emirate.”
Since the Taliban captured Kabul last month, it has been trying to gain international recognition. However, the United States and the global community are opting for a wait and watch as to see whether the outfit will keep promises concerning the human rights situation in Afghanistan.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced the expansion of cabinet ministers with no women representation in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid said that new members of the caretaker cabinet of the Taliban were announced in an effort to ensure inclusivity by adding “minorities” to the cabinet, TOLO News reported.
This statement had come amid the ongoing 76th UN General Assembly.
ALSO READ:
>> Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at United Nations meeting
Later on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke against the request of the Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi to address the United Nations, General Assembly.
Prior to that Muttaqi in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested to address the UNGA. Muttaqi has appointed Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the Taliban’s political office, as the Afghan envoy to the UN, media reports said.
-
MENA
Afghanistan: Taliban to form...
Statement comes amid ongoing 76th UN General Assembly READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE condemns Houthi bids to target Saudi with...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation renews... READ MORE
-
MENA
Algeria ex-presidential candidate jailed for four ...
Ali Ghedri was said he would stand against longtime president... READ MORE
-
World
US: No indication Iran wants to return to nuclear ...
US official says the 'window of opportunity for Iran won't be open... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: African countries lambast vaccine...
Some call member states to relax intellectual property rights to... READ MORE
-
World
US: No indication Iran wants to return to nuclear ...
US official says the 'window of opportunity for Iran won't be open... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai becomes UN-designated role model for a...
Sheikh Hamdan congratulates government entities involved in feat READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park: What's new, ticket prices,...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
News
UAE: 10 men share Dh1 million jackpot at Mahzooz draw
23 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline