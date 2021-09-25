Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly hang dead body in town square
Corpse hung from crane in city of Herat, three others put on public display
The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signalled a return to some of the Taliban’s methods of the past.
Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the main square, and three bodies were moved to other parts of the city for public display.
ALSO READ:
>> Afghanistan: Taliban say working on reopening girls’ high schools
>> Afghan Taliban minister orders crackdown on abuses by fighters
Seddiqi said the Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.
Ziaulhaq Jalali, a Taliban appointed district police chief in Herat, said later that Taliban members rescued a father and son who four kidnappers had abducted after an exchange of gunfire. He said the kidnappers wounded a Taliban fighter and a civilian but “the four (kidnappers) were killed in crossfire.”
Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of the law when they last ruled Afghanistan, told The Associated Press this week that the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.
Since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15 and seized control of the country, Afghans and the world have watched to see whether they would re-create their harsh rule of the late 1990s.
Also on Saturday, a Taliban official said a roadside bomb hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Daesh group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan, has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.
Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.
-
MENA
Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly hang dead body in ...
Corpse hung from crane in city of Herat, three others put on public... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed condoles death of...
The Egyptian general ruled the country after longtime autocrat Hosni... READ MORE
-
MENA
Roadside bomb hits Taliban car, at least 1 hurt
Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes Baghdad-Israel...
Federal government in Baghdad does not have diplomatic ties Israel READ MORE
-
Americas
Quad to cooperate on cyberspace, pledge to combat ...
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to secure critical... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic...
Two state-of-the-art centres, powered by artificial intelligence,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline