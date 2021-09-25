Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly hang dead body in town square

Corpse hung from crane in city of Herat, three others put on public display

The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signalled a return to some of the Taliban’s methods of the past.

Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the main square, and three bodies were moved to other parts of the city for public display.

ALSO READ:

>> Afghanistan: Taliban say working on reopening girls’ high schools

>> Afghan Taliban minister orders crackdown on abuses by fighters

Seddiqi said the Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.

Ziaulhaq Jalali, a Taliban appointed district police chief in Herat, said later that Taliban members rescued a father and son who four kidnappers had abducted after an exchange of gunfire. He said the kidnappers wounded a Taliban fighter and a civilian but “the four (kidnappers) were killed in crossfire.”

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of the law when they last ruled Afghanistan, told The Associated Press this week that the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.

Since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15 and seized control of the country, Afghans and the world have watched to see whether they would re-create their harsh rule of the late 1990s.

Also on Saturday, a Taliban official said a roadside bomb hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Daesh group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan, has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.

Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.