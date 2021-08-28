MENA
Afghanistan: Kabul evacuation operations complete, says France

Reuters/Paris
Filed on August 28, 2021
Reuters

Will continue to help, affirms Defence Minister Florence Parly


France has finished its evacuation operation from Afghanistan's capital, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Twitter on Friday.

She said France would continue to help those who need protection to depart Afghanistan. During the operation, nearly 3,000 people, including more than 2,600 Afghans, had been brought to France, Parly said.




