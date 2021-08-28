Afghanistan: Kabul evacuation operations complete, says France

Will continue to help, affirms Defence Minister Florence Parly

France has finished its evacuation operation from Afghanistan's capital, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Twitter on Friday.

L’opération Apagan, déclenchée le 15 août à la demande du Président de la République, a pris fin ce soir. En moins de deux semaines, les militaires français ont mis en sécurité près de 3 000 personnes, dont plus de 2 600 Afghans qui ont été accueillis en France. — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) August 27, 2021

She said France would continue to help those who need protection to depart Afghanistan. During the operation, nearly 3,000 people, including more than 2,600 Afghans, had been brought to France, Parly said.