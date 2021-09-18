Afghanistan: Gun-toting Taliban mingle with families, kids at Kabul Zoo
Several armed men take selfies, pose for group photos
Taliban soldiers cradling AK-47s and M16 assault rifles mingle among families at Kabul Zoo, a novelty experience for many of the young fighters from rural Afghanistan.
As visitors set up picnic spots in the shaded grounds, enjoying ice creams and salted pomegranate seeds, heavily armed Taliban gunmen peer into the enclosures housing lions, leopards, camels, wolves, ostriches and macaques.
After years of fighting in the countryside, the capture of the capital was the first time many had entered a large city, let alone a zoo.
They take selfies and pose for group photos, but the relative tranquillity is upended suddenly when one fighter grabs a deer by its antlers and his friends roar with laughter.
After Friday prayers, scores of armed Taliban fighters turn out — and many more are without weapons — wearing traditional hats, turbans and shawls. Some sported the eye makeup popular among Afghan men.
One Taliban member, 40-year-old Abdul Qadir, who now works for the interior ministry, said he was sightseeing with a group of male friends.
“I really like the animals, especially those which can be found in our country,” he says. “I like lions very much.”
Asked about the armed presence — unheard of in other zoos around the world — he says the Taliban were in favour of barring guns from the venue so that “children or women should not feel scared”.
The zoo was long a haven for women, children and young lovers in a capital that has little public space for anyone but men.
A unit of six armed men from the Taliban’s intelligence directorate — wearing full military fatigues, combat webbing bursting with ammunition and steel handcuffs, peaked caps and knee pads — huddle for a team picture with a turbaned mullah.
The designated photographer coordinates the shot, which is closely examined by the group afterwards.
A thumbs-up from one of the fighters, with a Taliban flag poking out of his magazine pouch, shows their approval.
Later, a different group of gunmen offer their rifles to boys as young as eight, who take snaps with their mobile phones.
The showpiece is a lion, named simply “White Lion”, which sleeps on a deck in its enclosure, measuring about 20 metres by 30 metres.
The zoo’s most-treasured occupant was Marjan, a male lion who was a symbol of Afghan survival living through coups, invasions, civil war and the Taliban’s first rule, until he died in 2002.
A bronze statue of the big cat, once injured by a grenade attack, greets visitors on their way in, while a plaque on its grave reads: “Here lies Marjan, who was about 23. He was the most famous lion in the world.”
Another popular attraction is the aquarium and reptile house, where women in niqabs, burqas and hijabs shepherd young girls and boys around the tanks.
A python is coiled up in a large glass enclosure as goldfish, catfish and turtles swim around in tanks lining the walls.
Samir, who is in Kabul waiting to return to London where he lives, is at the zoo with his young son and nephew.
He says they have been having “a very hard time” since the Taliban stormed to power in mid-August.
“We didn’t expect (the Taliban) to come so quickly. It’s quite peaceful in Kabul, but the thing is, the way they are, people don’t feel safe.”
Nestled between steep hills and next to the Kabul River, entry to the zoo costs 40 cents for Afghans, although some Taliban soldiers walk in without paying, flagrantly disregarding the sign saying “No Guns in the Zoo”.
-
MENA
Afghanistan: Gun-toting Taliban mingle with...
Several armed men take selfies, pose for group photos READ MORE
-
Africa
Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid...
Abdelaziz Bouteflika had been known as a wily survivor ever since he... READ MORE
-
MENA
Afghanistan: Taliban resume boys-only schools,...
Move contrary to group's promises of moderate rule after assuming... READ MORE
-
MENA
Taliban replace women’s ministry with...
Unit notorious for enforcing strict religious doctrine during group's ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband required for travellers...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Sports
New Zealand Cricket silent on security threat...
In a brief public statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US recommends Covid boosters for people 65 and...
Medical experts also want health care workers and people at high risk ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19