Afghanistan: Displaced mother sells infant to pay for daughter's treatment
She says her husband has been missing since last year
An Afghan woman who got displaced from the Baghlan province to Kabul sold her infant due to poverty.
She sold her one-and-a-half-year-old infant for 30,000 afghanis to treat her 13-year-old daughter, who fell sick, TOLOnews reported.
Lailuma, who lives in a tent in Kabul, said that she had to sell her baby as she had no other option.
She also said that her husband has been missing since last year.
Meanwhile, a number of families which are getting displaced and are now living in Kabul are facing numerous challenges as winters are approaching.
Living in tents, many families say that their children are getting sick due to the cold weather.
The displaced families said that they have not received any help from the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees.
“People from the Ministry of Refugees came here and did a survey, but they have not provided any assistance so far. We will starve if this situation continues,” said Aaisha, a displaced woman from Takhar, TOLOnews reported.
After the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government and the Taliban taking over Kabul, a large number of displaced families are living in tents in Kabul.
