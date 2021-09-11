Afghanistan: Brother of former vice president shot dead by Taliban
Fighters reportedly gunned Rohulla Azizi and his driver at a checkpoint
The Taliban shot dead the brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of Afghanistan, and his driver in northern Panjshir province, Saleh’s nephew said Saturday.
Shuresh Saleh said his uncle Rohullah Azizi was going somewhere in a car Thursday when Taliban fighters stopped him at a checkpoint.
“As we hear at the moment Taliban shot him and his driver at the checkpoint,” he said.
A message left with a Taliban spokesman Saturday was not immediately returned.
Shuresh Saleh said it was unclear where his uncle, an anti-Taliban fighter, was headed when the Taliban caught him. He said phones were not working in the area.
Amrullah Saleh led forces resisting the Taliban in Panjshir, which was the last holdout province to be overrun by Afghanistan’s new rulers.
Videos circulating on social media purportedly show Taliban opening fire on anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir whom they have arrested.
-
MENA
Afghanistan: Brother of former vice president...
Fighters reportedly gunned Rohulla Azizi and his driver at a... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel captures four of six Palestinian jail...
The militants escaped from a high-security prison earlier this week READ MORE
-
MENA
Afghanistan cricket board signals women could...
Twenty five female players still in the country, says chairman READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon agrees new government will tackle...
To secure foreign aid the government must succeed in enacting reforms ... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 725 Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries,...
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
News
UAE student work permit: All you need to know
Teens aged 15 to 18 years old can get the work permit, which will be... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from...
Frequency of RTA's Expo Rider buses will vary from 3 to 60 minutes READ MORE
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs