7 celebs who have voiced support for Palestine Web report Published on May 16, 2021 at 18.07

Several stars from the music, fashion and sports fraternities have taken to social media on behalf of the cause.

1 of 8 As violence continues to escalate in the Israel-Palestine conflict, several celebrities have come out in force with support for the Palestinian cause. Often using the hashtag ‘FreePalestine’ or ‘SaveSheikhJarrah’ on their posts, the A-listers have been taking to social media to voice their views and concerns over the situation.

Here's a look at some of the most recent ones.

2 of 8 1. Bella Hadid

The American-Palestinian supermodel was one of the first to speak out against the violence. “This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonisation, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!” she said in one of her many posts regarding the issue. Photo: AFP

3 of 8 2. Zayn Malik

“I stand with the Palestinian people and support their resistance to colonization and protection of their human rights. My heart aches for the families who have lost loved ones,” said the singer in a post on Instagram.

“We can not stand as silent witnesses to children being orphaned and murdered and not demand for the human rights of all Palestinians! This must end. Free Palestine,” he added. Photo: Reuters

4 of 8 3. Gigi Hadid

The model has taken after her sister, also frequently sharing her thoughts on the treatment of Palestinians. “One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women's rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression. It does not add up,” she said. Photo: Reuters

5 of 8 4. Ibtihaj Muhammad

The Olympic fencer and the first Muslim-American woman to compete for a US team while wearing a hijab expressed her solidarity with Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and the West Bank.

“We must stop normalizing the dehumanization of the Palestinian people. We all deserve the right to live life free of violence & fear. Enough is enough,” she wrote. Photo: Reuters

6 of 8 5. Dua Lipa

The singer has posted several Instagram stories tagged #SaveSheikhJarrah, along with artwork from designer duo Mothanna Hussein and Hadi Alaeddin.

“Al Kurd family is one of 4 families in Sheikh Jarrah who are in danger of being evicted tomorrow. They’ve fought for decades for the basic right of just living in their childhood home," she wrote, urging her fans to educate themselves on the issue. Photo: AFP

7 of 8 6. Darren Sammy

The West Indies cricket star expressed his frustration over the situation in a recent tweet.

“I just can’t understand why it is so difficult to treat others as you would want to be treated, or even better yet treat each others as human beings. #PrayForPalestine,” he wrote. Photo: Reuters