4 arrested in Saudi for wearing scary masks, pranking people

The men also circulated videos and photos of their activities online.

Saudi Arabian authorities have arrested four men for pranks scaring visitors to public places.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the men, all Saudi nationals, were arrested after a video circulated online showed them wearing masks and deliberately intimidating visitors to public places.

The Riyadh Police were able to identify the men, who were in their twenties and thirties, and have referred them to Public Prosecution after their arrest.