4 arrested in Saudi for wearing scary masks, pranking people
The men also circulated videos and photos of their activities online.
Saudi Arabian authorities have arrested four men for pranks scaring visitors to public places.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the men, all Saudi nationals, were arrested after a video circulated online showed them wearing masks and deliberately intimidating visitors to public places.
The Riyadh Police were able to identify the men, who were in their twenties and thirties, and have referred them to Public Prosecution after their arrest.
-
MENA
4 arrested in Saudi for wearing scary masks,...
The men also circulated videos and photos of their activities online. READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE's $110m aid helps Socotra overcome challenges,...
The aid provided by the UAE has helped the authorities to improve... READ MORE
-
World
Two killed as tanker linked to billionaire...
US, Israel say Iranian drone attacked the Liberian-flagged ship READ MORE
-
MENA
Coalition thwarts Houthi drone attack on Saudi...
The coalition's efforts have secured the safety of ships transiting... READ MORE
-
News
How to keep your kids off gadgets during summer...
Digital detoxes, outdoor activities on itinerary for kids during... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Dog owner to pay Dh15,000 after pet...
The girl had suffered injuries to her right arm. READ MORE
-
Technology
Elon Musk slams Apple over App store charges
Tesla CEO shows support for games maker Epic Games, who challenged... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: US gymnast Biles pulls out of two more...
The move throws the 24-year-old's entire campaign in serious doubt. READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise