Beirut blast: Judge issues arrest warrant for ex-finance minister Khalil
The former FM was not immediately available for comment
The lead judge investigating last year’s catastrophic Beirut port blast issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil after he failed to show up for questioning, a judicial source and local media said.
Khalil, a senior member of the Shi’ite Amal movement and an ally of the armed Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, was not immediately available for comment.
ALSO READ:
>> Beirut blast: Lebanese expats in UAE still haunted by the incident
>> Beirut blast: Lebanon PM charged with negligence, stirring controversy
-
MENA
Beirut blast: Judge issues arrest warrant for ex-...
The former FM was not immediately available for comment READ MORE
-
MENA
Arab Youth Survey: Majority of youngsters feel...
Despite pandemic and economic challenges, youth in the UAE are highly ... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh...
New survey reveals most Arab youths chose UAE over US, Canada as... READ MORE
-
MENA
Arab youths choose UAE as favourite place to live
Nearly half also want their countries to emulate the UAE READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh...
New survey reveals most Arab youths chose UAE over US, Canada as... READ MORE
-
MENA
Arab youths choose UAE as favourite place to live
Nearly half also want their countries to emulate the UAE READ MORE
-
News
UAE condemns terror attack targeting Yemeni...
The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Nine dead, 11 injured as Cyclone Kompasu strikes...
Nearly 1,600 people were evacuated READ MORE
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
11 October 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today
11 October 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why