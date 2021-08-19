MENA
Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Lebanon explosion victims

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 19, 2021

Wam

Wam

Injured people will be treated at specialised hospitals as part of the fraternal bonds between the two nations.


A medevac flight arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport today, carrying victims of the Akkar explosion, which took place in northern Lebanon earlier this week.

Injured people will be treated at specialised hospitals as part of the fraternal bonds between the Emirati and Lebanese peoples and in embodiment of the UAE's principled approach toward sisterly nations under all circumstances.

The heath authorities have started admitting the injured to specialised hospitals for immediate treatment and rehabilitation programmes according to the highest quality care and treatment standards.

The UAE embassy in Lebanon had earlier started communicating with the competent authorities to transport the injured as soon as possible.




