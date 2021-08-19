Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Lebanon explosion victims
Injured people will be treated at specialised hospitals as part of the fraternal bonds between the two nations.
A medevac flight arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport today, carrying victims of the Akkar explosion, which took place in northern Lebanon earlier this week.
Injured people will be treated at specialised hospitals as part of the fraternal bonds between the Emirati and Lebanese peoples and in embodiment of the UAE's principled approach toward sisterly nations under all circumstances.
The heath authorities have started admitting the injured to specialised hospitals for immediate treatment and rehabilitation programmes according to the highest quality care and treatment standards.
The UAE embassy in Lebanon had earlier started communicating with the competent authorities to transport the injured as soon as possible.
Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims#WamNews https://t.co/jlPjN6VEg3 pic.twitter.com/jUAB5FibOn— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 19, 2021
-
MENA
Medevac flight brings Akkar explosion victims to...
Injured people will be treated at specialised hospitals as part of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi...
Ministry urges international community to take an immediate and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman lifts ban on commercial activities
Oman News Agency took to Twitter to share the new rules. READ MORE
-
In The City
Escape to victory: TV challenge Al Shifra allows...
Set to air in the UAE from September 5 READ MORE
-
Transport
DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours extended on ...
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage. READ MORE
-
MENA
Medevac flight brings Akkar explosion victims to...
Injured people will be treated at specialised hospitals as part of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man threatening to detonate bomb near US Capitol...
The suspect had been live streaming on social media from his truck... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Afghanistan committed to playing in T20 World...
Afghanistan's team will soon leave Kabul for Pakistan one-day series, ... READ MORE
News
Malayalam movie stars receive UAE's Golden Visa