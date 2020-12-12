Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Iran
The National Seismic Network reveals details of the quake on Twitter.
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Iran in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the National Seismic Network (NCM).
The quake hit the south of Iran at 12.47am UAE time, the NCM said in a tweet.
A 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 00:47, 12/12/2020 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network”— (@NCMS_media) December 11, 2020
According to reports online, it happened in Hormozgan, 40 kilometres south of the city of Gerash.
