MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Iran

Web report/Dubai
Filed on December 12, 2020 | Last updated on December 12, 2020 at 01.36 am

(KT file image)

The National Seismic Network reveals details of the quake on Twitter.

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Iran in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the National Seismic Network (NCM).

The quake hit the south of Iran at 12.47am UAE time, the NCM said in a tweet.

According to reports online, it happened in Hormozgan, 40 kilometres south of the city of Gerash.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /region/mena/notes-from-a-refugee-camp-about-lives-disrupted-by-war macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 