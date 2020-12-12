Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Iran

Filed on December 12, 2020 | Last updated on December 12, 2020 at 01.36 am

The National Seismic Network reveals details of the quake on Twitter.

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Iran in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the National Seismic Network (NCM).

The quake hit the south of Iran at 12.47am UAE time, the NCM said in a tweet.

According to reports online, it happened in Hormozgan, 40 kilometres south of the city of Gerash.